Cheetos Is Unleashing a Snack Mix with Popcorn & Cheetos
Dreams *do* come true.
The hardest part about strolling the snack aisle is scaling down your selection—do you go with popcorn and Cheetos or make the difficult decision to dump one before checkout? Or, what if I told you, you don't have to decide at all because Cheetos is unleashing an all-new snack mix that includes both.
The Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix, which includes both Cheetos and Cheetos Popcorn together in one bag, is already hitting retailers this week in two sizes: a 7-ounce bag for $3.99 and 2.25-ounce bag for $1.89. According to a press release, the choice to go the variety route actually had a lot to do with our quarantine snacking habits—with more and more people including these mixes during mealtime.
"2020 was a year unlike any other in that we saw the incredibly popular introduction of Cheetos Popcorn in January, quickly followed by world-changing events that affected every industry differently," SVP and CMO of Frito-Lay North America Rachel Ferdinando said in the press release. "For our brands, we saw trends like Cheetos recipe searches skyrocketing 190%. So now we’re thinking with that lens through everything we introduce to the world. Hopefully Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix can provide a small moment of joy and bring a few smiles this year."
ICYMI, Cheetos first debuted its Cheetle-coated (ahem, that orange dust) popcorn during last year's Super Bowl, before both its classic and Flamin' Hot flavors promptly hit retailers. Now you can just get it right along with the classic, cheesy crunch snacks.
"Combining two beloved products to create a one-of-a-kind Cheetle-infused snacking experience, Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix brings consumers a new way to snack just in time for the New Year," Cheetos said. "In fact, the excitement surrounding the new snack mix has inspired Chester Cheetah to issue a mock advisory warning that the new product is so tantalizingly delicious, fans are likely to sneak a few bites from another family member’s stash."
