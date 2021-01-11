Cheetos Is Unleashing a Snack Mix with Popcorn & Cheetos

The hardest part about strolling the snack aisle is scaling down your selection—do you go with popcorn and Cheetos or make the difficult decision to dump one before checkout? Or, what if I told you, you don't have to decide at all because Cheetos is unleashing an all-new snack mix that includes both.

The Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix, which includes both Cheetos and Cheetos Popcorn together in one bag, is already hitting retailers this week in two sizes: a 7-ounce bag for $3.99 and 2.25-ounce bag for $1.89. According to a press release, the choice to go the variety route actually had a lot to do with our quarantine snacking habits—with more and more people including these mixes during mealtime.

"2020 was a year unlike any other in that we saw the incredibly popular introduction of Cheetos Popcorn in January, quickly followed by world-changing events that affected every industry differently," SVP and CMO of Frito-Lay North America Rachel Ferdinando said in the press release. "For our brands, we saw trends like Cheetos recipe searches skyrocketing 190%. So now we’re thinking with that lens through everything we introduce to the world. Hopefully Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix can provide a small moment of joy and bring a few smiles this year."