Cheetos' New Flamin' Hot Pepper Puffs Are the Hottest Variety Yet

I have spent the past three months of quarantine eating my way through the grocery store chip aisle. And while much of the country has begun a phased reopening process, that doesn't mean we should ease up on social distancing all together -- or the snacking habit that came with it. Especially now that Cheetos is unleashing its hottest Flamin' Hot product yet: Pepper Puffs.

Our guy Chester Cheetah is dropping the tongue scorcher exclusively at Walmart and Circle K. They sound a whole lot like the classic snack -- made with real cheese and everything -- but these suckers are packing extra heat.

Of course, there is a caveat: these fire-hot Cheetos aren't sticking around for good, so you might wanna start stockpiling bags now. Not only is the new Frito-Lay product the hottest Flamin' Hot snack we've ever seen, the puffs are also shaped like actual peppers. You can snag a 7-ounce bag for $3.99 or 2.375-ounce bags for $1.89, but let's be honest with ourselves and just admit, we're going with the former -- and several of them, at that.