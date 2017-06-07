News

Cheetos Just Unleashed Its First All-New Flamin’ Hot Flavor in 9 Years

Dan Gentile/Thrillist

Although regular Cheetos are among the greatest snacks of all time, Flamin' Hot Cheetos -- with their ability to simultaneously clear your sinuses and dye your fingers red -- are arguably in a league of their own. So, when Frito-Lay unleashes an all-new version of the oddly-shaped spicy corn crisps, you may want to take notice. And prepare for red fingertips. 

Yes, a new Flamin' Hot Cheetos flavor has arrived -- for the first time in nine years. They're called Cheetos Crunchy Flamin’ Hot Chipotle Ranch and they're currently hitting snack food aisles nationwide after junk food enthusiasts first spotted them at the Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago last month, according to a company spokesperson. 

Courtesy of Walmart

Cheetos said the new flavor features the same spice and crunch as regular Flamin' Hots, but with "the flavor of smoky chipotle peppers and creamy ranch." It's available in both 8.5 oz and 3.5 oz bags at various stores. So, uh, watch out Flamin' Hot Limon. In case you're wondering, the last new Flamin' Hot Cheetos flavor was XXTRA Flamin’ Hot, which came out in 2008, the spokesperson said.

Junk food connoisseurs are already posting about the new Cheetos on Instagram, and the early reviews are incredibly positive. At least one reviewers goes so far as to wonder if they're better than the original Flamin' Hot Cheetos, but come on, we all know the answer to that.

I found themmmmmmm and they're sooooo gooodddd 😍😍😍

A post shared by 💕Richelle💕 (@arichelletoremember)

Tony Merevick is Senior News Editor at Thrillist

