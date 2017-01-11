Cheetos Is Selling a Jewelry Set, and It Costs $20,000. Really.

As you know from years of experience eating Cheetos, every bag comes with at least two stylish accessories you can wear for free: the cheesy trail of crumbs on your shirt and the startlingly bright orange cheese dust that stains your fingers. But now, the dangerously cheesy snack brand is taking its fashion and style game to a lavish new extreme, with the launch of a new line of luxury Cheetos gifts, including a $20,000 gold and diamond jewelry set.

Really, folks. The insanely expensive junk food bling is called the Eye of the Cheetah from the Chestora Jewelry Collection and there's literally only one set available for purchase in the world, according to Cheetos. Here's how the company describes the literally one-of-a-kind three-piece set: