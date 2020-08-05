Cheetos Just Debuted Its Own Mac & Cheese, Including a Flamin' Hot Flavor

I won't pretend like I'm above scarfing down an entire bag of Cheetos and calling it dinner, but I will admit, it's probably not the most nutritious route. But now, you can get a Flamin' Hot fix that actually qualifies as an acceptable meal.

Our trusty old pal Chester Cheetah is blessing us with the debut of not one, but three mac & cheese flavors: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin' Hot, and Cheesy Jalapeño. The corkscrew-style pasta, which is landing exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide now, is available in single box and cup sizes.

"We’ve seen incredible culinary creativity from our Cheetos fans through the years, taking our product and using as an actual ingredient in recipes -- whether at restaurants, or now more than ever, at home," SVP, CMO for Frito-Lay North America Rachel Ferdinando said in a statement. "Cheetos Mac ‘n Cheese borrows that culinary inspiration to provide a mischievous mashup of an ordinary fan favorite. We’re putting our orange-dusted fingerprints on an at-home staple at a time when home mealtime occasions are on the rise."

While the mac 'n cheese has already made its way onto Walmart shelves, it's set to expand to other retailers come 2021.

"This one-of-a-kind innovation leverages the strength of our brands to hack into a household staple and take it to the next level with unique flavor experiences only Cheetos can provide Kristin Kroepf," VP, CMO of Quaker Foods North America said. "We look forward to bringing our passionate consumers the same Cheetos taste in a brand new way."