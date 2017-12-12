Insanely Cheesy Cheetos Popcorn Is Hitting Movie Theaters Across the Country

Movie theaters have come a long way. For instance, if I tried to play the pipe organ during Star Wars next week, I'd be arrested. And while the movie theater's place in a post-Netflix world is increasingly uncertain, Christmas remains the day we all flock there -- in part because their darkness makes it easier to avoid eye contact with family members, in part because sharing a bowl of popcorn is a nice thing.
Just in time for that storied ritual, Regal Cinemas has given us something of a holiday miracle: Cheetos popcorn. Starting December 15, Regal Cinemas all across the country will be selling the miraculous combination of airy snackery, cheesy puffery, and corporate synergy.
This Pizza Dip Lets You Throw a New Kind of Pizza Party
The product itself will be a mix of Cheetos-flavored popcorn and actual Crunchy Cheetos, which sounds way more filling than regular popcorn. Sports fans may recognize the product, as it's been featured in ballparks for a while now, but this is the first time you'll be able to get your cheese-coated hands on it while watching the latest Fifty Shades of Grey. It's been spotted in a few multiplexes already, so one near you may already have it.
Anyway, if sharing a bag of cheesy popcorn with a loved one isn't what the holidays are about, then why celebrate at all?
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.