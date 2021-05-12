Cheez-It Is Selling Cracker-Topped Cakes for Its 100th Birthday

Cheez-Its are an American delicacy, but the jury's out on whether Cheez-It cake carries the same appeal. In honor of the cheese cracker brand's 100th birthday, Cheez-It commissioned Top Chef winner Stephanie Izard to create a Cheez-Itennial Cake.

Each centennial cake is made with an entire box of Cheez-It crackers. It has ground Cheez-It flour in the batter and a Cheeze-It shortbread crumble between each layer. It's not fully savory, though. The cake finds a salty-sweet balance with swirls of caramel throughout and chocolate-covered Cheez-It crackers on top.

The unusual birthday cake will be available on Goldbelly starting Monday, May 17, at noon ET. Act quick if you plan to try it though, because you'll only have until Thursday, May 20 to place the order. A limited supply will go live each morning that it's available, so if it's sold out on Monday, keep checking back each day for your chance to order. Note that the cake goes for a classic celebrity chef price of $49, but fortunately, shipping is free.

This isn't the first time Cheez-It collabs have gotten a little wild—we're thinking of Pizza Hut's Cheez-It pizza and the boxes of Cheez-Its that came with a bag of wine built in—but it is, perhaps, the strangest. Will it taste good? There's only one way to find out.