Cheez-It Will Bring a Spring Break Getaway to You This Year

For the second year in a row, spring break won't look the same as we're used to, so Cheez-It decided to do something fun (and COVID-safe) and bring a wild spring break experience to the home of one of its fans. Not only that, but the winner of the sweepstakes will receive a year's supply of Cheez-It Grooves.

The contest is called Cheez-It Grooves Spring Break-In-A-Box. Fans have the chance to win one of three unique spring break experiences that will arrive at their doorstep in a trailer and provide ingredients for a full day of fun.

Here are the three Grooves-inspired options that fans can choose from when they enter the contest: