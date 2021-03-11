Cheez-It Will Bring a Spring Break Getaway to You This Year
Plus, you could win a year's supply of Cheez-It Grooves.
For the second year in a row, spring break won't look the same as we're used to, so Cheez-It decided to do something fun (and COVID-safe) and bring a wild spring break experience to the home of one of its fans. Not only that, but the winner of the sweepstakes will receive a year's supply of Cheez-It Grooves.
The contest is called Cheez-It Grooves Spring Break-In-A-Box. Fans have the chance to win one of three unique spring break experiences that will arrive at their doorstep in a trailer and provide ingredients for a full day of fun.
Here are the three Grooves-inspired options that fans can choose from when they enter the contest:
Cheez-It Grooves Scorchin' Island BreakA tropical play-cation with a surf simulator, gaming station, "volcano" hot tub, and more, inspired by the Cheez-It Grooves Scorchin' Cheddar flavor.
Cheez-It Grooves Zesty Dude Ranch BreakA Western ranch experience with a bull ride, gaming station, "oil drum" soaking tub, and more, inspired by the Cheez-It Grooves Zesty Cheddar Ranch flavor.
Cheez-It Grooves Peak White Cheddar BreakA snowy mountain getaway with a snowboarding simulator, Cheez-It snack chalet, steamy "hot spring" tub, and more, inspired by the Cheez-It Grooves Sharp White Cheddar flavor.
How to Enter the Contest
Fans can enter the contest on Twitter between now and March 26.
Simply tweet which Spring Break-In-A-Box experience you're most interested by using one of the following hashtags: #ScorchinIsland, #ZestyDudeRanch, or #PeakWhiteCheddar, then add the hashtag #GroovesBreakEntry to make sure it gets noticed.
Cheez-It will select one winner and drop off their Spring Break-In-A-Box for one full day along with instructions on how to receive a year's supply of Cheez-It Grooves. Full contest rules can be found here.
