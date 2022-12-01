These Cheez-It-Themed Hotel Rooms Are Real, Check Them Out

Cheez-It recently became the title sponsor of the new Cheez-It® Citrus Bowl, and if you're unfamiliar with what that is, it has something to do with college football. The agreement between Florida Citrus Sports and Cheez-It came together in collaboration with Disney Advertising.

Anyways, to celebrate the new deal, the snack brand plans to redesign four hotel rooms with all its best cheese-inspired decor because nothing says football like cheese crackers!

A select few college athletes will spend the night in these redesigned rooms that feature Cheez-It box bedside table lamps, Cheez-It plush pillows, and of course, orange and yellow mood lighting.