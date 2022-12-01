These Cheez-It-Themed Hotel Rooms Are Real, Check Them Out
The snack brand also plans to design several on-field suites for fans.
Cheez-It recently became the title sponsor of the new Cheez-It® Citrus Bowl, and if you're unfamiliar with what that is, it has something to do with college football. The agreement between Florida Citrus Sports and Cheez-It came together in collaboration with Disney Advertising.
Anyways, to celebrate the new deal, the snack brand plans to redesign four hotel rooms with all its best cheese-inspired decor because nothing says football like cheese crackers!
A select few college athletes will spend the night in these redesigned rooms that feature Cheez-It box bedside table lamps, Cheez-It plush pillows, and of course, orange and yellow mood lighting.
The snack brand is also providing a few lucky fans with a chance to spend the night at the host stadium and watch the game from Cheez-It-sponsored on-field suites. The suites will replicate the aforementioned hotel rooms and be positioned in the endzone at Camping World Stadium.
If you'd like a chance to win a spot, you'll have to attend the Cheez-It Bowl pep rallies on December 28 at Pointe Orlando.
The 2022 Cheez-It Bowl will kick off on ESPN on December 29 at 5:30 pm EST, and the 2023 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl kicks off on January 2 at 1 pm EST on ABC.