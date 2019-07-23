These New Cheez-Its Packs Have Built-In Boxes of Wine for the Easiest Pairing Ever

Perfect couples don't come along often enough, so when they do, it's something to cherish. Barack and Michelle, Pam and Jim, gin and tonic -- they're all shining examples of goal-worthy coupledom. Well, we're happy to inform you that a brand new match made in heaven has arrived, and we're ready to bow down. Please welcome these new combo packs of Cheez-Its and boxed wine.
In what can only be described as the manifestation of pure bliss in a box, the folks at Original House Wine have teamed up with Cheez-It to unleash the best snack and boozy beverage combo in recent memory. The limited edition box, which conveniently contains both a bag of original Cheez-Its and a full box of House Wine's Original Red Blend, is essentially a budget-friendly stand-in for a fancy charcuterie spread, and frankly, we're all about it. Consider your next casual Friday night or picnic in the park snack and drink situation covered.
"We are thrilled to partner with House Wine to combine their expertise and America’s favorite 100% real cheese snack into one portable box,” said Jeff Delonis, senior marketing director for Kellogg’s U.S. Snacks division, in a statement. “Many of our fans were already exploring pairing different wines with Cheez-It. Just like wine and cheese, you can pair the real cheese inside each Cheez-It flavor with the perfect wine complement and find a pair to enjoy all summer long.”
The boxes will be available for $25 each starting at 5pm EST on Thursday, July 25 on the House Wine website and will be around for as long as supplies last. Though the general public is as eager to get their hands on these as a small sampling of Thrillist employees, expect them to go quickly.
As a bonus for those interested in DIY Cheez-It and wine pairing, House Wine winemaker Hal Landvoigt also came up with a several vino varietal pairing recommendations for other flavors. Here's a sampling of what he recommends.
- White Cheddar and Rosé
- Cheddar Jack and Cabernet Sauvignon
- Zesty Cheddar Ranch and Malbec
- Extra Toasty and Sauvignon Blanc
- Duoz Sharp Cheddar/Parmesan and Chardonnay
Happy toasted cheese and toasted cheersing.
