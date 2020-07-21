Cheez-It Packs With Built-in Boxed Wine Are Back With a New Pairing

There's no greater pairing than the classic wine and cheese combo, but because we've got rent and bills and responsibilities, that $60 rosé and dairy spread can't be an every happy hour-type habit. The good news? Cheez-It just brought back its iconic snack packs with a built-in wine box, so you can get your booze and snacks all in one.

The cheesy cracker maker first debuted the genus packaging innovation last summer. And while the original launch featured original Cheez-It crackers and House Wine's red blend, both brands have stepped it up for an even better combo: white cheddar crackers and rosé, which is pretty much all my summer diet already consists of.

"Following the success of our first edition of Cheez-It and Wine, which sold out in minutes, we knew we had to bring the partnership back this summer with a new flavor pairing," senior director of marketing for Cheez-It Jeff Delonis said in a statement Tuesday. "White Cheddar is a long-standing favorite of Cheez-It fans and what better match than light, refreshing rosé? Not only does it perfectly complement the cheesy goodness, it’s also the unofficial wine of summer!”