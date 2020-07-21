Cheez-It Packs With Built-in Boxed Wine Are Back With a New Pairing
The booze and drunchies all in one.
There's no greater pairing than the classic wine and cheese combo, but because we've got rent and bills and responsibilities, that $60 rosé and dairy spread can't be an every happy hour-type habit. The good news? Cheez-It just brought back its iconic snack packs with a built-in wine box, so you can get your booze and snacks all in one.
The cheesy cracker maker first debuted the genus packaging innovation last summer. And while the original launch featured original Cheez-It crackers and House Wine's red blend, both brands have stepped it up for an even better combo: white cheddar crackers and rosé, which is pretty much all my summer diet already consists of.
"Following the success of our first edition of Cheez-It and Wine, which sold out in minutes, we knew we had to bring the partnership back this summer with a new flavor pairing," senior director of marketing for Cheez-It Jeff Delonis said in a statement Tuesday. "White Cheddar is a long-standing favorite of Cheez-It fans and what better match than light, refreshing rosé? Not only does it perfectly complement the cheesy goodness, it’s also the unofficial wine of summer!”
The new Cheez-It wine boxes will be available online for $29.99 (a true steal if I do say so myself) beginning on July 23 at 2pm. And this is one of those while supplies last deals, so you'll wanna snag one before the stock sells out.
"Similar to the many varieties of Cheez-It, our wines run the full spectrum of flavor," winemaker for House Wine Hal Landvoigt said. "We’ve seen rosé skyrocket in popularity over the past few years, especially during the warm summer season. For the second year of this partnership, we knew the pairing had to feature rosé as the perfect complement to the real-cheese flavor in Cheez-It White Cheddar."
