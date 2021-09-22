Cheez-It's New Wine-Themed Pack Comes with a Wine Glass That Holds Your Crackers

Cheez-It & Wine is back, back again. For the third consecutive year, Cheeze-It is paring the most delicious snack food with wine, and this year there's also a cup designed for optimal consumption.

The Cheez-It x Usual Wines 'So Extra' Toasty Experience Bundle features limited-edition flavors of Cheez-It crackers and a unique glass called the Cheez-Itennial Cracker Coupe to fill with the crackers and a beverage. The limited-edition flavors include three new variations of Cheez-It Extra Toasty, including Cheez-It Extra Toasty Extra Cheesy, Cheez-It Extra Toasty Extra Spicy, Cheez-It Extra Toasty Cheddar Jack, and then the original Extra Toasty option.

Additionally, the pack will include a deal on alcohol, which isn't provided with the pack. After purchasing your toasty cheese crackers and accompanying cup, head to UsualWines.com for a 20% off discount on Usual Brut or Mixed Packs.

Cheez-It fans who want to get their hands on this experience can starting on Friday, September 24 at CheezItHQ.com at 12 pm ET. Once you purchase the experience bundle, which retails for $29.99, you'll be able to access the discount on Unusual Wines for the Brut. Happy snacking!