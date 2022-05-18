Cheez-It 'Sonically-Aged' Its New Crackers to R&B Music

There's just something about scream-singing '90s R&B that heals the soul. And apparently, it also intensifies the flavor. Cheez-It has "sonically-aged" its new crackers to a Pandora-curated playlist with hip-hop's most iconic players.

In a study conducted by Bern University of the Arts in Switzerland, researchers found that aging cheese to hip-hop music can "strengthen taste and smell." Which, naturally, inspired the brand to give the attempt a go.

"After six months in the making, we're thrilled to finally share this absurdly delicious collaboration with our fans," Senior Marketing Director Erin Storm said in a press release. "Our innovations team is always exploring new ways to bring more unique experiences to our fans, and Cheez-It x Pandora Aged by Audio is the perfect way to provide our dedicated fans with a truly first-of-its-kind snack while celebrating the joy music brings."