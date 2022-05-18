Cheez-It 'Sonically-Aged' Its New Crackers to R&B Music
Cheese aged to Snoop Dogg must be good.
There's just something about scream-singing '90s R&B that heals the soul. And apparently, it also intensifies the flavor. Cheez-It has "sonically-aged" its new crackers to a Pandora-curated playlist with hip-hop's most iconic players.
In a study conducted by Bern University of the Arts in Switzerland, researchers found that aging cheese to hip-hop music can "strengthen taste and smell." Which, naturally, inspired the brand to give the attempt a go.
"After six months in the making, we're thrilled to finally share this absurdly delicious collaboration with our fans," Senior Marketing Director Erin Storm said in a press release. "Our innovations team is always exploring new ways to bring more unique experiences to our fans, and Cheez-It x Pandora Aged by Audio is the perfect way to provide our dedicated fans with a truly first-of-its-kind snack while celebrating the joy music brings."
The Cheez-It x Pandora Aged by Audio crackers, which will be sold exclusively via Cheez-It's online shop beginning May 26 at 12 pm EST, were aged to a quality mix of A Tribe Called Quest, LL Cool J, The Roots, Beastie Boys, and Snoop Dogg for six and a half months. The entire playlist will be released along with the crackers later this month so that you can experience the same tunes as your snack.
"This collaboration is the perfect mix of my favorite things: hip-hop music, wild innovation and Cheez-It," SiriusXM radio host Sway Calloway said in the release. "Hip-hop has influenced many lives, so I'm looking forward to seeing if fans can taste the effect of the most beloved genre of music in the world on these crackers."