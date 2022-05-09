Cheez-It Snap'd Comes in a Scorchin' New Flavor Now

Cheez-It wants to improve the quality of your lunch with a new, hot flavor of its Snap'd snacks. The new Cheez-It Snap'd Scorchin' Hot Cheddar crackers are cheesy, thin, crispy, and made with fiery heat, garlic, and umami flavor. The hope is that with a new option to spice up your lunch, it will become a meal that excites you.

"Lunch has become the mundane or forgotten meal, but with the cheesy, thin and crispy crunch from Cheez-It Snap'd we're bringing that 'I can't wait until lunch' feeling back," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Cheez-It, in a press release. "With the debut of Cheez-It Snap'd Scorchin' Hot Cheddar, we're spicing up lunchtime and sending taste buds on a fiery, cheesy ride—making an unskippable lunch experience with a blazing kick."

The new crackers will be available at retailers nationwide starting this month. But make sure you grab them on your next trip to the grocery store. Cheeze-It only plans to stock the new Scorchin' Hot Cheddar crackers through the summer.

Hesitant to test out this new flavor? Thrillist has a ranking of every other Cheez-It flavor on the market. If Scorchin' Hot isn't your thing, you're sure to find some additional flavor inspiration there.