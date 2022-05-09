Cheez-It Snap'd Comes in a Scorchin' New Flavor Now

The new flavor features the taste of spice, garlic, and umami.

By Opheli Garcia Lawler

Published on 5/9/2022 at 11:57 AM

Courtesy of Cheez-It

Cheez-It wants to improve the quality of your lunch with a new, hot flavor of its Snap'd snacks. The new Cheez-It Snap'd Scorchin' Hot Cheddar crackers are cheesy, thin, crispy, and made with fiery heat, garlic, and umami flavor. The hope is that with a new option to spice up your lunch, it will become a meal that excites you.

"Lunch has become the mundane or forgotten meal, but with the cheesy, thin and crispy crunch from Cheez-It Snap'd we're bringing that 'I can't wait until lunch' feeling back," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Cheez-It, in a press release. "With the debut of Cheez-It Snap'd Scorchin' Hot Cheddar, we're spicing up lunchtime and sending taste buds on a fiery, cheesy ride—making an unskippable lunch experience with a blazing kick."

The new crackers will be available at retailers nationwide starting this month. But make sure you grab them on your next trip to the grocery store. Cheeze-It only plans to stock the new Scorchin' Hot Cheddar crackers through the summer.

Hesitant to test out this new flavor? Thrillist has a ranking of every other Cheez-It flavor on the market. If Scorchin' Hot isn't your thing, you're sure to find some additional flavor inspiration there.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.