Cheez-It's New 'Loaded Popcorn' Will Make Your Movie Nights Extra Cheesy Two classic snack foods finally meet.

Cheez-Its and popcorn are two of the most necessary snack foods, so it's a big deal that they've now joined forces. Kellogg's just announced the release of Cheez-It Loaded Popcorn, cheesy snack bags that combine the flavor of Cheez-Its with the enjoyability of munching on popcorn. The Loaded Popcorn bags come in two varieties that mimic the two most popular flavors of classic Cheez-Its:

Cheez-It Loaded Cheddar Popcorn: Still made with the familiar cheese you know, just in the form of a light popcorn.

Still made with the familiar cheese you know, just in the form of a light popcorn. Cheez-It Loaded White Cheddar Popcorn: Cheez-Its are nothing without a White Cheddar option, so naturally, the Loaded Popcorn comes in an alternate flavor. It's made with 100% real cheese that's been aged for a smoother taste.

"Even though our Cheez-It Original crackers are a tried-and-true classic, our innovation team is always looking for new ways to bring our fans their favorite 100% real cheese flavor in different snack forms," said Jeff Delonis, senior director of marketing for Cheez-It, in a press release. "When it comes to popcorn, the team knew it was due for a cheesier plot twist and delivered with their newest flavor-filled creation." If you want Cheez-It Loaded Popcorn at your next few movie nights, you'll want to stock up fast, because the company says they won't be around for long. As of now, there's no word on an exact time frame that they'll be available on store shelves.

