Chef José Andrés Delivered Pizza to the National Guard & Police in D.C.

The shameful and violent riot at our nation's capitol left Washington, DC reeling on Wednesday, and while Americans from coast to coast were watched the chaos unfold on live TV, chef José Andrés sprung into action to provide food for the National Guard and police officers called in to protect capitol and nearby areas.

Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, personally delivered pizza to authorities working to enforce the government-mandated curfew. This comes after the chef's generous efforts to feed those in need throughout the pandemic.

"Hi everybody...what can I say...today was a tragic day for America. I’m here in Bethesda, picking up 120 pizzas to bring to downtown DC to the heroic women & men keeping our city safe tonight," Andrés tweeted, alongside a video. "I’m meeting my @WCKitchen team which is also bringing our kitchen truck to support..."