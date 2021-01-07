Chef José Andrés Delivered Pizza to the National Guard & Police in D.C.
The chef and philanthropist strikes again.
The shameful and violent riot at our nation's capitol left Washington, DC reeling on Wednesday, and while Americans from coast to coast were watched the chaos unfold on live TV, chef José Andrés sprung into action to provide food for the National Guard and police officers called in to protect capitol and nearby areas.
Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, personally delivered pizza to authorities working to enforce the government-mandated curfew. This comes after the chef's generous efforts to feed those in need throughout the pandemic.
"Hi everybody...what can I say...today was a tragic day for America. I’m here in Bethesda, picking up 120 pizzas to bring to downtown DC to the heroic women & men keeping our city safe tonight," Andrés tweeted, alongside a video. "I’m meeting my @WCKitchen team which is also bringing our kitchen truck to support..."
Andrés videoed alongside his daughter, picking up the pies in Maryland before the pair headed into the city to distribute them.
"As you know, [there's] a curfew so there's no food, there's no restaurants open," he said in the video. "In a very strange and complicated night, we can make sure that those young men and women, often forgotten, can be taken care of."
By 1 am, Andrés updated fans on Twitter that they had moved the operation to his famed DC haunt Jaleo to prep hot stews and egg sandwiches.
"I know it's a lot of controversies and everything, but we feed people," Andrés said in the video. "We feed anybody and everybody, and we activate when there is need."
