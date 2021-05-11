Chef José Andrés Will Give You a $50 Restaurant Gift Card for Getting Vaccinated

The World Central Kitchen founder is giving $50 gift cards to any of his ThinkFoodGroup restaurants to those who show up with their vaccine papers. The offer's good for a while, too. The giveaway kicked off Saturday, May 8, and will run until 70% of the population is vaccinated, Andrés said on Twitter last week.

We already knew chef and restauranteur José Andrés is an absolutely wonderful human—as evidenced by his nonstop humanitarian work and devotion to pandemic relief . So, naturally, he's now stepping up to incentivize people to get vaccinated.

There are plenty of restaurants involved in the deal. The ThinkFoodGroup includes Jaleo DC, Jaleo Crystal City, Oyamel, Zaytinya, and China Chilcano. Once you score the gift card, you've got 30 days to use it. The only catch? It's for food only—so you'll have to spring for any booze yourself.

It's no surprise Andrés is stepping up amidst the pandemic. In fact, he has remained committed to restaurant relief throughout 2020. In December, he advocated for a federal secretary of food to reduce food bank lines and improve resources for the hungry.

"We need to understand one thing: that food is more than the USDA," he told Yahoo News in December. "Food is more than just all of the mechanics of a smart agricultural system. Food is immigration. Food is health. Food is national security. Food is job creation. Food is economic growth."