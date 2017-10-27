People Have Strong Feelings About This Clear Pumpkin Pie

If you find yourself seething at the sight of this conspicuously clear pumpkin pie, you are not alone. Chef Simon Davies of the elite Chicago restaurant Alinea managed to carve out new territory as an illusionist by creating a "surrealist" take on the fall dessert staple. Predictably, it's managed to anger multiple opinion-havers on the internet who prefer pies with less gravitas.
The pie, which is being served on the fall menu at the three Michelin-starred restaurant, caters to those who enjoy eating dessert without the luxury of actually seeing it. See if you can spot it in the wild here:
While there's a fair amount of intrigue bubbling up in the chef's Instagram comments, the consensus among non-foodies who favor opaque pies is one of confusion and legitimate anger. Of all the things that make people mad online, clear pumpkin pie is probably the most seasonal topic since Starbucks accidentally declared war on Christmas.
Davies hasn't been shy when it comes to promoting his work. On his Instagram, he explains how surrealist pie comes together, with a dash of pomp:
"It is a distillation of pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, and clove. Texture is very important to us. This melts away. If it were over-gelled it would not be worth serving. The main texture that brings on nostalgia is from the pate brisee."
In any case, clear pumpkin pie isn't going to please you if you're partial to traditions. But it's not even like you'd be able to try a slice, as Alinea is a bit more expensive than your local IHOP.
