The D.C. Cherry Blossom Is Expected to Arrive Right on Time This Year

You can't always bank on this happening, but the beloved cherry blossom bloom in Washington, DC is expected to arrive right on time in 2021.

Though, of course, that news probably isn't quite as exciting as it might be in other years. The National Cherry Blossom Festival usually draws around 1.5 million people to the nation's capital. The festival runs from March 20 to April 11 this year, but it isn't likely to draw nearly that many people. Lots of the festival will be held virtually in 2021. Though, that doesn't mean you aren't able to see the cherry blossoms if you're nearby and taking proper precautions.

The National Park Service (NPS) says peak bloom happens on the day when 70% of the Yoshino cherry trees in the Tidal Basin are in bloom. The NPS puts out an annual projection of when that peak will arrive. Though, it notes that it's not easy to project with accuracy more than about a week-and-a-half from the peak. Nonetheless, the NPS does its best to update the projected date as March wears on, and it becomes easier to tell when the peak will occur.