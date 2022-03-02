When D.C.'s Beautiful Cherry Blossom Bloom Will Peak in 2022

Though the details surrounding the beloved National Cherry Blossom Festival have changed from year to year through the pandemic, the trees are still trees. They keep on blooming, and you can see those beautiful trees in Washington, D.C.

The details in 2022 will be different from the last two years, but the trees will again do their thing. As ever, though, it's all about knowing when the bloom is expected to reach its peak. You want to be there when those trees are at their most beautiful. Fortunately, the National Park Service (NPS) has experts on the case.

The NPS says peak bloom lands on the day when 70% of the Yoshino cherry trees in D.C.'s Tidal Basin are in bloom. The NPS puts out an annual projection of when that peak will arrive. Though, it's hard to project with accuracy more than about a week-and-a-half from the bloom. Nonetheless, the NPS does its best to update the projected date as March wears on. The closer we are to that date, the more accurate the forecast will be.

The NPS currently projects that peak bloom will occur March 23-25.

In non-pandemic years, the National Cherry Blossom Festival has drawn around 1.5 million people to the nation's capital to enjoy the pink blossoms. This year's festival—the 110th anniversary of Japan gifting the trees to the US—will kick off on March 20.

Generally, peak bloom arrives sometime between the last week of March through the first week of April. Going back to 2004, however, that has occurred anywhere from March 15 through April 18.

That stretch of more than a month helps illustrate how difficult it can be to predict the peak. "Forecasting peak bloom is almost impossible more than 10 days in advance," the NPS writes on its Bloom Watch site. "The cherry trees' blossom development is dependent on weather conditions, which are inherently variable."

Broadly speaking, the blossoms tend to be visible for visitors for up to two weeks after the peak. It provides some time for you to get there and enjoy those gorgeous blossoms. Though, it's not an art installation. They're trees, and as such, they're vulnerable to freezing temperatures that can alter when the peak arrives or how long those blooms stay on the trees. The NPS notes that in 2017, an early bloom coincided with freezing temperatures and killed about half of all the blossoms before the peak even arrived.

Check back on this page as we move toward the peak. The NPS's updates will be published here regularly to make sure you're able to get those plans settled. Their arrival is a sure sign that spring has alighted.