Japan's Official 2024 Cherry Blossom Forecast Is Here

It doesn't matter whether you prefer warmer or colder destinations, every traveler's bucket list always shares the same trip—namely, visiting Japan during the blooming season of its iconic cherry trees.

To help you plan such an iconic trip, the Japan Meteorological Corporation just released its cherry blossom forecast for this year. And don't worry—the forecast is constantly updated!

According to the predictions, which are based on somei-yoshino cherry trees located in 1,000 viewing spots around the country (it works just like foliage predictions in the US!), Japanese citizens and visitors should start seeing the first sakura blossoms around March 18 in Kōchi in Shikoku. Right after that, moving north, cherry trees will start blooming in Hokuriku and Tōhoku through the month of April, and at the end of the month Hokkaidō will be blessed with the iconic pink flowers.

Here's a look at the map of expected peak cherry bloom dates across Japan: