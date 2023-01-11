This Company Wants to Give You $100,000 and a New Car to Chase Your Dreams

Chevrolet is looking to hire a Lead Dream Chaser for a three-month opportunity to pursue their dream and share it on social media. The person selected for the role will be given $100,000 and three months with a 2024 Chevrolet Trax.

You can submit your entry to become the Lead Dream Chaser starting on January 12 at ChevyDreamChaser.com. Your entry will need to include a short video about yourself, your dream, and how you'll use the Trax and the cash to make your dream a reality.

"We look forward to reviewing the submissions and following along the journey of the Lead Dream Chaser," Steve Majoros, chief marketing officer at Chevrolet, said in a statement. "The all-new Chevy Trax has everything you need to pursue your passion in style, so we encourage every dreamer to check it out."

In March, finalists in the competition will be announced, and the Lead Dream Chaser will be selected in April. You must be at least 21 years old to enter. The submission portal will be open until February 13.