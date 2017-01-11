Chewbacca Singing 'Silent Night' Is the Christmas Carol You Deserve

Christmas is in three days and Star Wars: Rogue One is the marquee film of the holiday season. So some genius did the math and created a video of Chewbacca’s classic rendition of “Silent Night,” where the wookie’s vocal chops really tap into the spirit of universal love and merriment.

The video also suffices as a highlight reel of Chewbacca’s best moments as he pals around with Hans Solo, reminding everyone why he’s the world’s favorite space-monster. The Chewbacca version of “Silent Night” was originally pieced together by Scott Anderson, and it remains celebrated on his personal website with its own dedicated page and exhaustive backstory.