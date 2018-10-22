This Bar Is Holding a Proper Wake to Mourn the Closure of a Local Taco Bell

There is no correct way to grieve. But when your local Taco Bell -- your tried and true reminder to Live Más through dark times -- shutters, proper proceedings are in order.
For Gordita Supreme devotees in the Wrigleyville neighborhood of Chicago, the loss of a beloved Taco Bell calls for a formal Irish wake at local dive bar, the Nisei Lounge.
Well over a year ago, when developers first announced the demise of the Chalupa haunt, local taco activist C.J. Black jokingly proposed a rally to fight for the spot’s salvation while waiting on a convenience store egg sandwich. "I thought that I was going to get a laugh out of a friend or two, and then it'd just fade into obscurity,” Black explained. Immediately thereafter, the internet jumped at the chance to berate him for satirizing public protest. Needless to say, the rally was unsuccessful.
Now, taco activism aside, the fateful time has come for the good folks of Wrigleyville: The Taco Bell demolition will begin on November 1, and the memorial service will fall just prior on Sunday, October 28. If well over 100 people will congregate for a candlelight vigil in loving memory of a fallen Taco Bell location in Montgomery, Alabama, the folks at Nisei Lounge are fairly certain they can do justice to their own cherished Crunchwrap Supreme purveyor.
“Join us as we give Wrigleyville's home of the Chalupa, 7 Layer Burrito, Doritos Taco and so, so much more a proper Irish wake,” the bar’s owners wrote on Facebook. “There will be toasts and drink specials, and yes, if it's still open there will be Taco Bell ‘food’ too.”
If you find yourself in the Wrigleyville area next weekend, you are firmly encouraged to eulogize the taco counter with missives of late-night Double Chalupas and tears shed over globs of Fire Sauce. Once a refuge for the tipsy, broke, and hungry, the space will soon operate as a 16,000sq foot retail space, complete with a two-story climbing gym -- which will not likely serve you nachos at 3am.
“Wrigleyville's last bastion of burritos, gorditas, and good decision making is getting the wrecking ball in November,” Nisei Lounge declared. “Though we're Team Burrito Mexicano around here, we know greatness, and the Wrigleyville Taco Bell always had it, if not in the food or the service, definitely in the people watching.”
Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some serve hot cheese the color of traffic cones until 5am. We thank you for your service, Wrigleyville Taco Bell. You will not be forgotten.
