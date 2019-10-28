Creators of 'Cards Against Humanity' Opening Cafe With Board Games and Escape Rooms

Drinking and eating are two of my favorite activities, but as if that weren't enough, the creators of Cards Against Humanity are opening a Chicago-based restaurant with more than just plate appeal. The Bucktown haunt, which is now accepting reservations for January 2020, features hundreds of board games and two on-site escape rooms.
"We've been making games for almost 10 years now, and we've seen that games, food, and theater have an incredible capacity to bring people together and create community," co-creator Max Temkin told Food & Wine. "It has been our dream for a long time to do a really ambitious version of a game cafe and share it with people."
And that they have. The Chicago Board Game Cafe is not only stocked with entertainment, it also has teachers on-site if you need a refresher on rules (or if you had a few too many brews beforehand). Reservations are available for two-hour time slots and require a $30-per-person deposit for food and drink.
As for escape rooms, the House Theatre of Chicago has created two concepts -- one version that is a 90-minute mission to "save the world from total annihilation" while the second is an interstellar rescue challenge.
The impressive menu includes shared plates curated by Executive Chef Aaron McKay and Chef de Cuisine Evan Behmer with tastes of Vietnam, Spain, and Mexico. They'll range in price from $14 to $60. And while we don't have the full food rundown, we have heard whisperings of pork and queso-topped Huaraches, Bún Gà Nuong, Kebab Halabi, and Nam Tok Neua.
