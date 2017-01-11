The Cubs Are Going to the World Series and People Are Losing Their Minds

For the first time since 1945, the Chicago Cubs are headed to the World Series. The Cubs took a 5-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday and clinched the pennant. Afterward, the city of Chicago erupted as the team that is the standard bearer for a cursed sports club made it to the brink of their first championship win in 108 years.
Here's a look at some of the reactions from inside the stadium, on the streets, and even inside the White House.
While the bigger picture of overflowing streets and deafening crowds is awe inspiring, even better were the individual reactions of fans who have waited a long, long time to see their team make it to the World Series.
From the highest office in the nation to one candidate competing for the presidency, there were many around the country happy to see the "C" make it.
The Cubs will face the Cleveland Indians in the 2016 World Series, which starts Tuesday in Cleveland (because two players from Kansas City hit home runs during the All-Star Game). Expect more tears and joy if the Cubs are able to pull it out.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.