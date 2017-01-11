News

The Cubs Are Going to the World Series and People Are Losing Their Minds

By Published On 10/24/2016 By Published On 10/24/2016
Chicago Cubs fan reactions world series
Kent Weakley / Shutterstock

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

For the first time since 1945, the Chicago Cubs are headed to the World Series. The Cubs took a 5-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday and clinched the pennant. Afterward, the city of Chicago erupted as the team that is the standard bearer for a cursed sports club made it to the brink of their first championship win in 108 years. 

Here's a look at some of the reactions from inside the stadium, on the streets, and even inside the White House.

 

While the bigger picture of overflowing streets and deafening crowds is awe inspiring, even better were the individual reactions of fans who have waited a long, long time to see their team make it to the World Series.

From the highest office in the nation to one candidate competing for the presidency, there were many around the country happy to see the "C" make it.

The Cubs will face the Cleveland Indians in the 2016 World Series, which starts Tuesday in Cleveland (because two players from Kansas City hit home runs during the All-Star Game). Expect more tears and joy if the Cubs are able to pull it out.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Deep-Sea Fisherman's Tweets Will Give You Nightmares

related

READ MORE
Amazon Asked This Guy to Strip His Bed During a Bizarre Job Interview

related

READ MORE
For Halloween, Lyft Is Offering Free Rides When You've Had Too Much to Drink

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like