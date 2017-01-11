The Cubs Are Going to the World Series and People Are Losing Their Minds

For the first time since 1945, the Chicago Cubs are headed to the World Series. The Cubs took a 5-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday and clinched the pennant. Afterward, the city of Chicago erupted as the team that is the standard bearer for a cursed sports club made it to the brink of their first championship win in 108 years.

Here's a look at some of the reactions from inside the stadium, on the streets, and even inside the White House.