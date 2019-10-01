Spinning Cart Causes Chaos on Airpot Tarmac, but Clever Employee Takes it Down

Even inanimate objects have their breaking point, as was the case with the catering cart that began spiraling uncontrollably on a busy airport tarmac on Monday. No report on whether or not the cart took its lunch break that day.
The incident happened at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, according to a report by CNN. American Airlines said in a statement that the cart's accelerator got stuck and caused it to spin out of control. Footage of the event was posted to Twitter by an osteopathic physician, Dr. Kevin Klauer.
"Crazy event at ORD," he wrote. And crazy it was -- the video (shown above) opens with neon-vested employees standing helplessly as the cart orbits and spews food around with reckless abandon. One employee is sitting on the ground when the footage begins.
"Oh, did she get hit?" somebody asks from inside the airport.
"Yes, she did," another person answers as she gets dragged away from the cart's path, which is moving closer and closer to a nearby plane.
Klauer told CNN that "at first it was humorous to see this drive itself and not fall over," but that the increasing speed of the cart quickly became a concern. The cart had turned Automotron, and nothing -- nothing -- could stand in its way.
Until a Homo sapien hero, in the form of an American Airlines employee, swooped in with another vehicle and crashed into the cart. The cart stopped dead in its tracks, right as it was about to crash into an airplane.
"Everyone was actually really quietly watching this unfold," Klauer said. "When it ended, the whole gatehouse erupted in applause."
American Airlines said in a statement that nobody was injured and that the incident only delayed the flight by 10 minutes. The company said it was very thankful for its brave employee, and will be including combat challenges in all future job interviews. Just kidding.
