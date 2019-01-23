Chick-fil-A Will Be Closed on Super Bowl Sunday -- Even in the Stadium

You've heard by now that Chick-fil-A isn't open on Sundays -- it's kind of their whole thing. It's also the second biggest objection people have to the fast-food chain (the first, as you know, is a troubling track record on LGBT rights). Now you might think they'd make an exception for the Chick-fil-A location in the stadium the Super Bowl is being played in this year. But you'd be wrong.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that when the New England Patriots compete against the Los Angeles Rams on February 3 for the... jewelry or whatever it is they win... the home of those delightful waffle fries will remain shuttered. The Sabbath closure is often attributed to religious observance, but Chick-fil-A claims it's more about helping employees maintain a good life-work balance and making sure that workers have time to spend with their families.
There was reportedly pushback when the restaurant opened at Mercedes-Benz Stadium back in 2017, as the Atlanta Falcons played almost all of their home games on Sundays that year. But the venue does host other events, like the soccer games, the SEC Championship, the Chick-fil-A Bowl, and concerts. In its place for the Super Bowl, a french fry restaurant called Fries Up will be operating in the Chick-fil-A stand.
Chick-fil-A has actually opened on Sundays before though. But it's mostly to help out in times of need, not for sporting events -- for instance, to aid those giving blood after the 2016 Orlando shooting and those displaced by the Hurrican Florence.
h/t AJC.com
These Mac & Cheese Nachos Just Won the Comfort Food Game
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.