Chick-fil-A Has Postponed Cow Appreciation Day. Here's What You Need to Know.

Chick-fil-A's Cow Appreciation Day has been a time-honored tradition for the past 15 years. One in which customers dress as the farm animal and line up for free food -- anything for cheap nugs, right? But in response to our current reality (reminder: we're living through a pandemic), the fried chicken chain has postponed its annual event.

That doesn't, however, mean that it's canceled altogether. Not only is Chick-fil-A planning to host the holiday at a later, safer date, the Georgia-based fast food chain has lined up a few ways for fans to still celebrate, with a Pinterest board of activities, like printable bingo and connect the dots.

"We made this decision with the communities we serve in mind, keeping Safe Service as our highest priority at this time," the company said in a statement. "Until we can gather again in person and celebrate our Cows, we have created a few fun ways to keep the spirit of Cow Appreciation Day alive this summer."

In an email to Thrillist, a Chick-fil-A spokesperson said the company doesn't have any info to share in terms of when it might celebrate Cow Appreciation Day later this year, but said to stay tuned to its official website for updates.

While many states have begun reopening for indoor dining, many Chick-fil-A locations have maintained its drive-thru and curbside pickup only operation. The decision to allow dine-in service is entirely dependent on local mandates, as well as individual franchisees.

"Our restaurants are locally owned and Operators are following the guidelines of their individual communities when it comes to expanding service offerings," the chain said on its website. "This means Chick-fil-A restaurants will open for carry-out and in-restaurant dining on different timelines. It also means individual restaurants may close again if needed."