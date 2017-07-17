Chick-fil-A Reveals Its First-Ever Family Meals and New Sides

Although you probably wouldn't lump Chick-fil-A and Kentucky Fried Chicken together in the same greasy bucket, it looks like the former of the fried chicken chains is taking a leaf out of the latter's longtime playbook: family-size meals. Really.
On Monday, the cow-friendly chicken sandwich purveyor introduced its first-ever "Family Style Meals," complete with enough food for at least four people. Each meal kit comes with an entree, two sides, and eight dinner rolls for $30, but it's also possible to add more entrees, sides, and drinks for additional charges. Chick-fil-A said it is currently testing the family meals through November 18 in Greensboro, North Carolina, Phoenix, and San Antonio and, depending on the response from customers there, they could also rollout nationwide someday, according to a press release.
All of the dishes come in large-format containers designed for sharing -- you know, at an actual dinner table -- along with plates, utensils, and condiments. Basically, you can make them as fancy (see the photo Chick-fil-A provided below) or decidedly not fancy as you'd like, when you get home.
While the entree options are standard Chick-fil-A fare -- chicken nuggets (30), chicken strips (12), chicken breasts (4), or grilled chicken breasts (4), the company said it has created two all-new sides for the meals: Mac and Cheese made with a blend of cheddar, parmesan, and romano and Bacon Baked Beans kettle-cooked with brown sugar and bacon. Other options include a fruit salad, side salad, or Superfood side. Perhaps best of all, the new sides are also available to order with individual entrees such as chicken sandwiches in the three test cities.
Of course, it remains to be seen if the new family meals catch on enough to land at your local Chick-fil-A, but c'mon, it's probably safe to say the individual-size mac and cheese side will hit the permanent menu at the very least. Make it happen, people.
