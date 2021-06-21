A TikToker Reveals the Secret Conveyor Belts That Transport Food in Some Chick-fil-As
You learn something new every day.
From uncovering secret menu items to teaching us about new viral food trends, TikTok is just a wealth of information.
Now, TikTok has blown our mind once more thanks to an alleged Chick-fil-A employee taking us into the bowels of their local Chick-fil-A kitchen to show us that some locations seem to have Willy Wonka-esque conveyor belts to transport food around.
Alex Guerrero, who we assume is a Chick-fil-A employee, shared a clip of a conveyor belt in action. In the video, bags of food can be seen clipped onto the belt, traveling from the kitchen to the drive-thru window where they are then handed to waiting customers.
"Our kitchen sends the food to the window using a conveyor belt to make things move faster," the TikToker captioned the video.
Although not every Chick-fil-A uses conveyor belts, those that do have reportedly been using them since around 2006, according to Insider, which also reports that conveyor belts are used in around 1% of the chain's 2,600 locations, so only 30 restaurants.
"It's mostly used horizontally at restaurants with a [second] lane drive-thru kiosk and vertically at a few urban locations that have multiple stories," a representative told Insider. "The goal is to make Team Members' jobs safer, easier, and more efficient by reducing any need to cross in front of cars or walk up and down stairs in order to serve guests quickly."
Next time you stop by Chick-fil-A for a Spicy Chicken Sandwich or a Peach Milkshake, take a peek through the drive-thru window. Maybe your local eatery is one of the 30 with conveyor belts.