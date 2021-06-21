A TikToker Reveals the Secret Conveyor Belts That Transport Food in Some Chick-fil-As

From uncovering secret menu items to teaching us about new viral food trends, TikTok is just a wealth of information.

Now, TikTok has blown our mind once more thanks to an alleged Chick-fil-A employee taking us into the bowels of their local Chick-fil-A kitchen to show us that some locations seem to have Willy Wonka-esque conveyor belts to transport food around.

Alex Guerrero, who we assume is a Chick-fil-A employee, shared a clip of a conveyor belt in action. In the video, bags of food can be seen clipped onto the belt, traveling from the kitchen to the drive-thru window where they are then handed to waiting customers.