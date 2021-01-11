Chick-fil-A Is Giving Out Free Fudge Brownies Through January 23

Poultry peddler Chick-fil-A knows how to get (proverbial) tail feathers in its (socially distanced) seats: with freebies. Savvy swipers can score a free chocolate fudge brownie from now through January 23. But there are a couple of catches.

First, you must become a Chick-fil-A One member (it’s basically just a rewards program), then make sure to install the app, and finally, tap it open to place an order for in-store, drive-thru, or curbside pickup.

The brownies are made with melted semi-sweet chocolate and studded with chocolatey chunks. They usually retail for around $2.