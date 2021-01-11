Chick-fil-A Is Giving Out Free Fudge Brownies Through January 23
Is this why the chicken crossed the road?
Poultry peddler Chick-fil-A knows how to get (proverbial) tail feathers in its (socially distanced) seats: with freebies. Savvy swipers can score a free chocolate fudge brownie from now through January 23. But there are a couple of catches.
First, you must become a Chick-fil-A One member (it’s basically just a rewards program), then make sure to install the app, and finally, tap it open to place an order for in-store, drive-thru, or curbside pickup.
The brownies are made with melted semi-sweet chocolate and studded with chocolatey chunks. They usually retail for around $2.
Want More Free Food?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
