Chick-fil-A Is Giving Away Free Chicken Nuggets Until the End of September

Chick-fil-A doesn't mess around when it comes to handing out free food. Between its annual Cow Appreciation Day celebration and all sorts of giveaways tied to its new restaurant openings, the ever-popular -- often polarizing -- fried chicken sandwich purveyor regularly doles out free meals by the grease-stained bagful. On Thursday, Chick-fil-A launched yet another appetizing offer: free chicken nuggets.
How to Get Free Chick-fil-A
Here's the deal: From August 30 through September 29, Chick-fil-A will treat you to a free 8-count order of chicken nuggets if you download the Chick-fil-A One mobile app and create an account or sign in to your existing account, a company spokesperson told Thrillist. The complimentary nugs offer will automatically appear in the app and it's redeemable for either crispy, pressure-cooked chicken nuggets or grilled chicken nuggets at the chain's more than 2,300 locations nationwide. You don't have to buy anything to get your hands on the dippable chicken, and better yet, you don't even have to wear a cow costume in public... that is, unless you really want to.
Chick-fil-A said the month-long nugget feeding frenzy is meant to highlight its redesigned app and refreshed Chick-fil-A One rewards program, which now includes three tiers: Chick-fil-A One Member, Chick-fil-A One Silver Member, and Chick-fil-A One Red Member, according to the company. Basically, the more you spend, the more rewards (i.e. free food) you'll earn. To reach the Silver or Red membership status, you'll have to earn 1,000 points and 5,000 points in a year, respectively, but you'll end up getting more points per dollar you spend and earn rewards faster, among other perks.
"We want to thank the millions of customers who have joined Chick-fil-A One on our mobile app, and this is just a small way to show our appreciation for dining with us," Kaitlyn White, senior lead of the Chick-fil-A One Membership program, said in a statement.
Now, all you have to do is figure out which dipping sauces to get with your free nugs.
The 'Black Mirror' Killer Pizza Truck Is Real Now, Thanks To Pizza Hut
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.