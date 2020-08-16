You Can Get Free Chicken Nuggets All Week From Chick-fil-A

Every fast food chain has the ability to be divisive. Mention In-N-Out, and you're in a debate about the best regional chain. (A debate that too often ignores Culver's.) Wendy's is a pro at slinging mud. Some people just need to hear the name Arby's before they're cracking jokes. Though, Chick-fil-A may be the chain that has most earned this love-it-or-hate-it status, albeit for very different and less superficial reasons. Thrillist editor Tony Merevick discussed this last summer when he said that the chain and its Cow Appreciation Day promo "forces many discerning eaters to reckon with the company's problematic anti-LGBTQ history and, well, the guilt that comes with eating there. Even when it's free." That's still the case now, months after the chain finally vowed to end its anti-LGBTQ donations. (Read more about that history and the company's response here.)

If you're able to look past the chain's history of donating to anti-LGBTQ groups, there's an offer available this week that will have set you up with free chicken nuggets. From August 17-22, you can get a free eight-piece order of Chick-fil-A Nuggets with any $12 order through the delivery service DoorDash.

To get the nuggets, add an eight-piece order to your cart, along with the other items that get you to the $12 minimum. The discount will be automatically added when you're checking out. You're only able to grab the freebie once over the course of the week. So, savor it. With Cow Appreciation Day postponed, this might be your last free taste of Chick-fil-A for a while. Though, if you'd prefer to dine somewhere else, Burger King has an almost identical deal running in its mobile app right now.

Many view the company's shift in donations as a good thing, and the Human Right Campaign (HRC) previously told Thrillist that it's a step in the right direction, adding that the chain had work to do toward making sure its workplace protections were more inclusive. "We look forward to the day when Chick-fil-A's commitment to welcoming all is reflected in their workplace policies and practices by including explicit sexual orientation and gender identity non-discrimination protections," Beck Baily, Director of Workplace Equality at the HRC Foudation said at the time.