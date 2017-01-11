Chick-fil-A Is Bringing Back Its Beloved Original BBQ Sauce

When Chick-fil-A replaced its classic BBQ sauce with a new Smokehouse BBQ sauce over the summer, fans of the Southern fried chicken sandwich chain were not pleased. Not pleased at all. But on Tuesday, after months of outcry and passionate demands from customers, the company announced it is officially bringing the sweet and savory sauce back.

After listening to the avalanche of, uh, feedback from customers, Chick-fil-A plans to reintroduce its original BBQ sauce at its restaurants nationwide on Monday, November 7th, according to a company spokesperson. As for the Smokehouse BBQ sauce that sparked the saucy controversy, Chick-fil-A said it'll be removed from its menus on the same day. Finally, justice has been served, and it comes in a little plastic dipping cup.