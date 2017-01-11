Chick-fil-A Is Bringing Back Its Beloved Original BBQ Sauce

When Chick-fil-A replaced its classic BBQ sauce with a new Smokehouse BBQ sauce over the summer, fans of the Southern fried chicken sandwich chain were not pleased. Not pleased at all. But on Tuesday, after months of outcry and passionate demands from customers, the company announced it is officially bringing the sweet and savory sauce back.
After listening to the avalanche of, uh, feedback from customers, Chick-fil-A plans to reintroduce its original BBQ sauce at its restaurants nationwide on Monday, November 7th, according to a company spokesperson. As for the Smokehouse BBQ sauce that sparked the saucy controversy, Chick-fil-A said it'll be removed from its menus on the same day. Finally, justice has been served, and it comes in a little plastic dipping cup.
To celebrate the sauce's return, the fast food chain even created a video in which Chil-fil-A employees read some of the many angry tweets they've seen on social media about the change:
Of course, this is hardly a giant menu change, but at least Chick-fil-A original BBQ lovers will no longer have to resort to buying the stuff for ridiculous prices on eBay. Unfortunately, there's still no word on if or when the company will reinstate the Spicy Chicken Biscuit breakfast sandwich in all of its markets nationwide, but as we just learned with the BBQ sauce controversy, demanding its return on social media might just work.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.