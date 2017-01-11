Chick-fil-A Is Giving Everyone a Free Breakfast

As you've probably noticed by now, Chick-fil-A loves to give away free food. This summer, the Southern fast food chain celebrated its annual Cow Appreciation Day with free meals and handed out free chicken sandwiches to promote the launch of its new mobile app. Now, Chick-fil-A is back with yet another tasty giveaway, but this time, it's for free breakfast.

Here's the deal:

From now through September 10th, Chick-fil-A will give you one free breakfast item if you already have the Chick-fil-A One mobile app or download it and create a new account. The offer automatically appears in the "Treats" section of the app and is good for one of three different breakfast menu items: the classic Chicken Biscuit, the three-count Chick-n-Minis, or the new Egg White Grill breakfast sandwich. Once you claim the offer via the app, you'll have until September 30th to redeem it for the free food.