Chick-fil-A Is Making Gluten-Free Buns Now

04/12/2016
Chick-fil-A/Twitter

Much to the dismay of longtime fans, Chick-fil-A recently ditched its beloved coleslaw side for a trendy new kale salad. And now, the fried chicken sandwich giant appears to be gearing up for another super-trendy, health-centric move: gluten-free buns. 

The company is currently testing the buns as an option for its Grilled Chicken Sandwich in Boise, ID, Jackson, MS, and Seattle, WA, for an upcharge of $1.15, according to a report by Brand Eating. Because Chick-fil-A's kitchens aren't gluten-free environments, it looks like each of the buns comes sealed in a plastic bag served separately from the rest of the sandwich's ingredients, so some assembly is required. But despite the extra effort, the new buns mean gluten-free folks will likely fail at resisting Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches just like the rest of us.

Last week, a Chick-fil-A outpost in Mississippi shard a few photos of the new menu item on Twitter: 

We reached out to Chick-fil-A to find out more about the hot new buns.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist

