Chick-fil-A Has a New Cheesy Sauce and Your Waffle Fries Will Never Be the Same

The condiment gods have been quite generous lately. First, news broke that the sauce-master himself, Guy Fieri, is getting ready to open a new chicken finger chain with 22 dipping sauces. And now, there's word that Chick-fil-A has added a very special new fry and finger-dunking option: cheese sauce.
In recent days, a new cheesy condiment has been spotted in a select Chick-fil-A locations around the country, beckoning CFA fans to stop in and give it a try. Thrillist has yet to do a proper taste-test, but a company spokesperson says the sauce is made with a blend of Swiss and Parmesan cheeses. It's already earning high praise on social from waffle fry fiends who've had the chance to sample it.
According to a statement from the chain on Twitter, the cheese sauce isn't available everywhere and "its inclusion [on the menu] is a restaurant-level decision made by the individual operator." At the moment, customers can get it at 436 locations around the United States, per a Chewboom report, though more will presumably offer it once demand grows.
The only downside is that unlike CFA's existing lineup of dipping sauces, the new cheese one isn't free. A three-ounce serving of the stuff will set you back $1.19. Considering the immense regret you'd feel for not trying it, that seems like a pretty reasonable price.
h/t Chewboom
