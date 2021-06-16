Summer is almost officially here, but more importantly, so is peach season. As luck would have it, Chick-fil-A's beloved Peach Milkshake is back on restaurant menus nationwide.

Chick-fil-A first introduced its Peach Milkshake back in 2009, and people loved it. The drink combines Chick-fil-A Icedream with peaches and is topped with whipped cream. It was inspired by Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy's recipe, and has become a summer tradition for die-hard Chick-fil-A fans.

"We're excited to offer guests more variety on our menus this year, and that includes bringing back some of our seasonal favorites, like our Peach Milkshake," a Chick-fil-A representative said in a statement. "It's the little things like a cold treat on a warm day that makes summer so sweet, and this is one of the many reasons we are thrilled to welcome back this much-anticipated favorite."

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, so the Peach Milkshake won't be available year-round. It will be on Chick-fil-A menus for a limited time, and only while supplies last.