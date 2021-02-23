Chick-fil-A Is Removing 2 Menu Items to Make Way for New Offerings

Over the past six months, we've had to part with some of our fast food faves. First, there was the great Taco Bell menu massacre of 2020, then Popeyes pulled two of its sides, and now Chick-fil-A is following suit. The Atlanta-based chain is nixing two breakfast staples—decaf coffee and bagels—in to make room for new menu offerings.

The latter part, of course, is the bright side here. We've got new Chick-fil-A menu items headed our way, though it's not clear what they are at this point. But for those looking for that early morning cup of coffee without caffeine (I don't get it, but fine) or a bagel sandwich, you'll have to rethink.

"Later this spring, we will remove two items from the national menu, the bagel and decaf hot coffee, as well as consolidate several of our size offerings," a spokesperson for Chick-fil-A told TODAY Food.

The breakfast menu updates aren't the only changes going down at Chick-fil-A. The kid's nugget meal will now be offered as a five-count only, instead of the previous four- or six-nugget size options while milkshake, coffee, and ice cream cone sizes will all be cut down.

"Streamlining our menu will allow for us to continue providing our customers the quality food and service they’ve come to expect, as well as make room for new future menu items," Chick-fil-A said in the statement.

So what exactly could be heading to menus in their place? That we don't know. But with the latest changes hitting this spring on a nationwide basis, we'd expect an influx of new innovations just as soon.