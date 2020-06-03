Chick-fil-A Is Reopening Dining Rooms Under New Safety Guidelines. Here's What to Expect.

Fast food restaurants have started the slow and steady process of reopening dining rooms where government mandates allow. Both McDonald's and Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, Popeyes, and Tim Hortons, released detailed plans for how dine-in service will look. And now, Chick-fil-A is following suit.

The Atlanta-based chicken chain shared its guidelines for reopening in a blog post Friday, calling the newly-implemented standards, dubbed safe service, a testament of its "unwavering commitment to safety."

"Our Food Safety and Customer Experience teams are working with local franchise Operators to ensure safety measures not only protect Guests and restaurant teams, but also uphold the restaurant experience guests have come to know and expect from Chick-fil-A," the statement read.

Though restaurants will all follow the same set of guidelines, each franchise's reopening timeline will be at the discretion of individual operators.