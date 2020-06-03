Chick-fil-A Is Reopening Dining Rooms Under New Safety Guidelines. Here's What to Expect.
Franchises will follow local guidelines for when to reopen.
Fast food restaurants have started the slow and steady process of reopening dining rooms where government mandates allow. Both McDonald's and Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, Popeyes, and Tim Hortons, released detailed plans for how dine-in service will look. And now, Chick-fil-A is following suit.
The Atlanta-based chicken chain shared its guidelines for reopening in a blog post Friday, calling the newly-implemented standards, dubbed safe service, a testament of its "unwavering commitment to safety."
"Our Food Safety and Customer Experience teams are working with local franchise Operators to ensure safety measures not only protect Guests and restaurant teams, but also uphold the restaurant experience guests have come to know and expect from Chick-fil-A," the statement read.
Though restaurants will all follow the same set of guidelines, each franchise's reopening timeline will be at the discretion of individual operators.
All Chick-fil-A employees will be required to participate in regular temperature checks and health assessments prior to their shift start times, and are expected to wash their hands every 30 minutes and after handling money. Uniforms will also require face coverings and both uniforms and masks must be washed after every use.
"Rest assured, we will continue to diligently monitor guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Food and Drug Administration and local governments and update our actions and processes accordingly," the company said.
Stores will also incorporate counter plexiglass shields to protect both staffers and guests, as well as new signage to promote social distancing.
