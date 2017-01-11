Chick-fil-A Just Revealed New Quinoa Bowls & Breakfast Items

Although you probably associate Chick-fil-A with its famous fried chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, the Southern fast food chain appears to be on a bit of a health kick lately. Weeks after introducing a new, health-conscious breakfast sandwich, Chick-fil-A has now revealed a handful of new menu items including quinoa "grain" bowls, breakfast bowls, and even a new protein smoothie. Seriously.

Chick-fil-A promises the crispy chicken sandwiches, nuggets, and fries aren't going anywhere (phew!), but the company appears to be courting customers hungry for foods like quinoa, kale, butternut squash, egg whites, and other healthy ingredients that are apparently best served in a bowl.

