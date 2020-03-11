Chick-fil-A Is Bottling Its Most Popular Sauces for Chicken Sandwiches at Home

Chick-fil-A's waffle fries, nuggets, and chicken sandwiches, are good on their own, but I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the chicken chain's ultimate MVP. The little something-something extra that brings these menu items to life: the sauces.
Whether you're a classic Chick-fil-A Sauce kind of customer or Polynesian die-hard, it doesn't matter. The controversial chain is bottling both as part of a new pilot program in Florida. Which means, if the test goes according to plan, we may soon be able to douse every meal with the chain's sauces.
Beginning in April, the Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces will be available in 16-ounce bottles in all Publix, Target, Walmart, and Winn-Dixie stores across the state, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. Chick-fil-A's Barbeque, Honey Mustard, and Garden Herb Ranch Sauces will also be available in 8oz bottles as part of catering orders.
"When you reach for that Chick-fil-A Bottled Sauce on the shelf of your favorite Florida retailer, know that you’re also supporting the dreams of Chick-fil-A restaurant Team Members," Chick-fil-A said in a statement. "That’s because 100 percent of Chick-fil-A, Inc. proceeds from the retail sales of the 16-ounce Bottled Sauces will be donated to Chick-fil-A’s Team Member scholarship program, which will award $17 million to 6,700 Team Members in 2020."
As for Sweet and Spicy Sriracha and Zesty Buffalo sauce, well, those are still available in individual packets, so you'll have to keep stashing them in your glove compartment for now.
