Apparently You Can Make Chick-fil-A Sauce with McDonald's Condiments
TikToker @foodwithsoy shows us how it's done.
Chick-fil-A's signature sauce is one of the most iconic fast-food condiments out there. In fact, the internet is filled with recipes aiming to recreate the magic at home.
According to TikToker @foodwithsoy, doing that is as simple as combining several McDonald's condiments.
The TikToker claims that combining packets of ranch, barbecue, and honey mustard creates something that purportedly tastes just like Chick-fil-A's signature sauce.
Makes sense considering that, per Reader's Digest, Chick-fil-A actually once tweeted that its sauce is a combo of precisely those three sauces.
Judging by the comments, the TikToker is onto something. The video currently has more than 277,000 views and thousands of comments.
"GENIUS," wrote @mattpeterson_.
"Bruh you always have the best hacks," TikTok user @sugallama piled on.
And while it may be true, one user pointed out that there's an easier way to get the tasty sauce: Chick-fil-A sells it in bottles at Target, Wegmans, and other grocery stores. But if you're in a pinch, or are out and about without your bottle on hand, it's great to know how to quickly and easily make it yourself.