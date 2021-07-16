News

Apparently You Can Make Chick-fil-A Sauce with McDonald's Condiments

TikToker @foodwithsoy shows us how it's done.

By Caitlyn Hitt

Published on 7/16/2021 at 3:58 PM

8th.creator/Shutterstock

Chick-fil-A's signature sauce is one of the most iconic fast-food condiments out there. In fact, the internet is filled with recipes aiming to recreate the magic at home.

According to TikToker @foodwithsoy, doing that is as simple as combining several McDonald's condiments.

The TikToker claims that combining packets of ranch, barbecue, and honey mustard creates something that purportedly tastes just like Chick-fil-A's signature sauce.

Makes sense considering that, per Reader's Digest, Chick-fil-A actually once tweeted that its sauce is a combo of precisely those three sauces.

Judging by the comments, the TikToker is onto something. The video currently has more than 277,000 views and thousands of comments. 

"GENIUS," wrote @mattpeterson_.

"Bruh you always have the best hacks," TikTok user @sugallama piled on. 

And while it may be true, one user pointed out that there's an easier way to get the tasty sauce: Chick-fil-A sells it in bottles at Target, Wegmans, and other grocery stores. But if you're in a pinch, or are out and about without your bottle on hand, it's great to know how to quickly and easily make it yourself. 

Caitlyn Hitt
