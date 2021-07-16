Apparently You Can Make Chick-fil-A Sauce with McDonald's Condiments

Chick-fil-A's signature sauce is one of the most iconic fast-food condiments out there. In fact, the internet is filled with recipes aiming to recreate the magic at home.

According to TikToker @foodwithsoy, doing that is as simple as combining several McDonald's condiments.

The TikToker claims that combining packets of ranch, barbecue, and honey mustard creates something that purportedly tastes just like Chick-fil-A's signature sauce.

Makes sense considering that, per Reader's Digest, Chick-fil-A actually once tweeted that its sauce is a combo of precisely those three sauces.