Chick-fil-A Just Debuted a New Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich

If Chick-fil-A's new Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich sounds familiar, it's because it is. The controversial chicken chain began testing the fiery sandwich recipe in select markets way back in 2017. Two years later, it updated us with news that spicy menu items were still undergoing a trial run, and last year, it teased us again.

Now, finally, chicken chasers nationwide can taste it for themselves. The highlight of the Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich is its grilled chicken, which is marinated in all the same spices as the original Spicy Chicken Sandwich, plus some. The sandwich comes on a toasted multigrain brioche bun and features colby jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Chick-fil-A also created Cilantro Lime Sauce that can be paired with any menu item, but was specifically crafted to complement the heat of the Grilled Spicy Deluxe.

“While our guests already love our spicy menu, we wanted to offer a grilled twist that allows them to enjoy the layers of bold flavors,” said Angela Wadlington, a senior culinary developer at Chick-fil-A, in a press release. “Our Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich got great feedback from guests in our test markets, so we knew we needed to expand the offering to Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide.”

Wadlington recommends pairing the Grilled Spicy Deluxe with a side of Waffle Potato Fries, Mac & Cheese, or Kale Crunch.

Even though fans have waited years for the sandwich's wide release, Chick-fil-A says it'll only be available for a limited time. There's no word on exactly how long that could be, though.

