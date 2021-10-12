Chick-fil-A Hit with Lawsuit Alleging ‘Deceptive’ Delivery Fees

Chick-fil-A is no stranger to controversy. The Atlanta-based fast food giant was embroiled in public scrutiny after repeatedly aligning and donating to anti-LGBTQ organizations. Now, it has once again found itself in hot water, this time with a lawsuit alleging "deceptive and untruthful" pricing.

According to Food & Wine, a pair of New York-based plaintiffs have filed a suit against the brand, claiming that while advertising flat delivery fees, Chick-fil-A raised prices of other menu items to drive up the bill.

"To appeal to consumers in a crowded food delivery marketplace, Chick-fil-A has promised its customers low-price delivery in its mobile application and on its website, usually in the amount of $2.99 or $3.99," the filing reads. "These representations, however, are false, because that is not the true cost of having food delivered by Chick-fil-A… Chick-fil-A secretly marks up food prices for delivery orders by a hefty 25 to 30 percent. In other words, the identical order of a 30-count chicken nuggets costs approximately $5 to $6 more when ordered for delivery than when ordered via the same mobile app for pickup, or when ordered in-store."

The proposed class action claims that Chick-f hid its delivery fees in other items while claiming a flat rate. This "deceives consumers into making online food purchases they otherwise would not," the lawsuit reports, calling out Chick-fil-A for "[misrepresenting] the actual costs of the delivery service."

According to the outlet, the plaintiffs are seeking compensation and for the chain to end these practices. We reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.