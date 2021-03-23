Chick-fil-A's Working on a New Butterscotch Milkshake to Go with Your Waffle Fries

Chick-fil-A has a new sweet treat on the horizon, and while I'm wary of forgiving the company's leaders for their problematic views, I can't argue with the fact that the menu development team nailed this one.

The dessert in question is a Butterscotch Crumble Milkshake, which is now being tested at select locations in the Salt Lake City area. The butterscotch-flavored milkshake comes with blondie crumbles, and if you order it in person, it'll be topped with whipped cream and a cherry, too.

“Our guests let us know that they love seasonal milkshakes, like our Peppermint Chip Milkshake,” said Beth Hefner, a member of the Chick-fil-A menu development team, in a press release. “We are excited to test another seasonal milkshake and hope Salt Lake City customers enjoy this delicious blend of butterscotch-flavored syrup, Icedream dessert, and blondie crumbles.”

According to the company, Salt Lake City was chosen as the test site because customers in the region drank more than 1.5 million Chick-fil-A milkshakes last year. Utahns have until Saturday, April 24, to try the Butterscotch Crumble Milkshake—unless supplies run out sooner.

The milkshake comes in small and large sizes and starts at a price of $3.45. Chick-fil-A recommends ordering them with its widely adored Waffle Fries for a good balance of sweet and salty.