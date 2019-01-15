Chick-fil-A Is Making 3 New Spicy Chicken Options and a New Dessert

Love it or hate it, Chick-fil-A keeps getting bigger. Despite its problematic history of being anti-LGBT, the fried chicken sandwich chain has been named the most popular fast food restaurant in America in recent years and is even coming for bigger chains like McDonald’s in terms of sales. So, it should come as no surprise that it’s looking to expand its menu, too.
As part of an ongoing test to gauge interest in spicy menu options, Chick-fil-A announced this week that it’s working on three new spicy offerings: a Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, a Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit sandwich, and a Grilled Spicy Deluxe Bundle (available via the chain’s catering service). All three of the spicy chicken creations officially landed at Chick-fil-A locations in Phoenix, Yuma, and Tucson, Arizona on Monday in addition to the Spicy Chick-n-Strips the company started testing in Phoenix last August.
“We’re excited to spice-up the menu and see what happens in these test markets,” Matt Reed, a member of Chick-fil-A’s menu development team, said in a statement.
The Spicy Chick-n-Sptrips Biscuit will be available as part of Chick-fil-A’s breakfast menu. It features two spicy strips on a buttermilk biscuit. The Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe sandwich is comprised of grilled marinated chicken, topped with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a cilantro lime sauce. Although it’ll be a new discovery for Phoenix Chick-fil-A customers, the sandwich has been tried in restaurants in Orlando, St. Louis, and Knoxville in recent months.
If you’re looking to feed 10 people -- or a handful of extremely hungry folks -- the Spicy Deluxe Bundle may be your new go-to. This option allows people to build their own spicy grilled sandwiches and comes with grilled fillets, cilantro lime sauce, and multigrain brioche buns.
Winter Starbucks Beverages Around The World
In addition to all of the new spicy chicken, the chain is also testing a new Chocolate Fudge Brownie in select cities. The treat combines semisweet and milk chocolate chunks for a cakey and fudgy dessert -- you know, just in case your meal of a fried chicken sandwich wasn’t already decadent enough. The brownie debuted at restaurants in the Bay Area, South Florida, and Richmond, Virgina on Monday. It’ll be available at all times of day during the testing period.
Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A will continue to test Spicy Chick-n-Strips at locations in Philadelphia, Central Texas, and South Texas.
If the new menu options are popular in the test markets, Chick-fil-A said it’ll add them to its menus nationwide. So, uh, if you like spicy food, call your friends in Arizona and make sure they don’t screw this up.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.