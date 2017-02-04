If Your Chicken Breast Has White Stripes, You Should Read This Before You Eat

If you’re a carnivorous human who enjoys being healthy, you’ve probably shopped for a good ole’ chicken breast. The notion that poultry is the healthier counterpart to pork and beef has been force-fed to the public, but according to activist group Compassion in World Farming, the birds you’re eating might be affected by a strange muscular condition known as “white striping.”

Since chicken farms are wont to mass-production on quick timelines, farmers use certain genetic techniques -- steroids, basically -- to make their birds larger and more hearty. The unhealthy practice leads to muscular dysfunction, which manifests itself in white striation along the chicken breast. The white stripes essentially mean more fat and less protein, claims the group, which made an explainer video about the issue: