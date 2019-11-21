Over 97,000 Pounds of Pre-Made Salad Recalled Due to E. coli Outbreak

Everyone loves Caesar salad because, despite its high calorie reputation, you can tell yourself that it's healthy. But now, the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) is squashing our clean eating dreams and recalling thousands of pre-made chicken Caesar salads.
On Wednesday, the CDC announced an E. coli outbreak that has sickened several people across eight states and, according to the Maryland Department of Health, a salad sold at Sam's Club may be to blame. The Ready Pac Foods Bistro Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics Caesar Salad was pulled from store shelves by Bonduelle Fresh Americas. The salads have a "best by" date of October 31, 2019.
They're not the only culprit, though. The USDA released a statement on Thursday warning customers that 97,000 pounds of Missa Bay LLC. pre-made salads, which are sold at Sam's Club, Walmart, Target, Aldi, and Domino's Pizza, are also being recalled. The department has classified the risk as "high." The products in question were produced between October 14, 2019 and October 16, 2019. They contain an "EST. 18502B" label inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Seventeen people have reported E. coli illnesses across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Maryland, Montana, Washington, and Wisconsin. Seven have been hospitalized as a result. So if you're experiencing either diarrhea or vomiting, maybe hit up your doc just to be safe. Per ABC News, officials are investigating whether the Ready Pac and Missa Bay salads have related strands of the disease.
Guess it's back to pizza and burgers. Darn.
h/t NBC News
